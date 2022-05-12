HomeLeakeShooting at a Residence Near Madden

Shooting at a Residence Near Madden

Thursday May 12th, 2022

12:13 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a shooting that occurred at a residence on HWY 488 near the Madden area. Watch for an updated story from Randy Bell as information develops.

3:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to HWY 35 North near Roberts Road in the Singleton area for a tree down across the highway blocking both lanes of traffic.

4:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 35 North in the Singleton area headed toward Carthage.

3:36 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Hopoca Road.

