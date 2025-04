Shoplifting, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony Drug Possession in Leake and Attala

SHARE NOW

JUSTININA BILLY, 26, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER K DEAN, 37, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Other County, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

JOSHUA FOX, 35, of Choctaw, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $800, $1,000.

JOI HARRIS, 42, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $264.25.

VIRGINIA JACKSON, 41, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

KEITH KING, 42, of Bogue Chitto, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Bond $500.

AMANDA MORGAN, 39, of Choctaw, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

TYRONE POTTS, 50, of West Point, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond N/A.

KRYSTIAN E SMITH, 21, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $1,649.25, $424.25.

WILLIAM THORNTON, 52, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court. Bond N/A.

STEPHANIE WILCHER, 41, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.