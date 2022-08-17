HomeAttalaShoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

by

TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168.

 

JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0.

 

SHAWANDA R JONES, 41, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KRISTI L KELLEY-HALDERMAN, 41, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, KPD.  Bond $1,144.25.

 

CHRISTOPHER A KELLY, 34. of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MBN, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

JAMES M KIMBROUGH, 45, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, DUI – Test Refusal, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Open Container, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $500, $0.

 

DERRICK L MCBRIDE, 38, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MAKAILA MCBRIDE, 18, of Louisville, Speeding, Careless Driving, MHP.  Bond $500, $500.

 

JULIUS R MILLS, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Turn, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $434.25, $478, $218, $418.

 

ANDRE NASH, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO.  Bond $1,000.

