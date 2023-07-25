Shots Fired in Philly Monday Evening

Philadelphia Police were called to the apartments on Pearl Ave. and asked to have 3 suspicious males removed from the property at approximately 5:20 pm.

AT 8 pm, Neshoba County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on County Road 1728 involving a machete. No injuries were reported.

Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the area of Davis St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. at 8:14 pm when they received multiple calls reporting shots fired. Officers investigated but found no one.

Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on Pearl Ave. at approximately 9:10 pm when a caller reported a disturbance. The caller stated someone hit him in the throat with a stick.