Shots Fired in Philly Monday Evening

Philadelphia Police were called to the apartments on Pearl Ave. and asked to have 3 suspicious males removed from the property at approximately 5:20 pm.

AT 8 pm, Neshoba County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on County Road 1728 involving a machete.  No injuries were reported.

Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the area of Davis St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. at 8:14 pm when they received multiple calls reporting shots fired.  Officers investigated but found no one.

Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on Pearl Ave. at approximately 9:10 pm when a caller reported a disturbance.  The caller stated someone hit him in the throat with a stick.

