Shots Fired Near Club in Philadelphia Over the Weekend

On Saturday, March 18th, just before 10 p.m., Philadelphia Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Ivy Street near the Sportsman Club.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were informed that a man across the road was shooting toward the area of the club. The man fled on foot and officers saw the suspect toss a weapon into some bushes. Officers recovered the gun, but the suspect got away.

Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons, says they have a name for a possible suspect that they are currently attempting to locate. Chief Lyons says they expect to charge the suspect with discharging a firearm inside the city limits as well as some other charges.