“Tornado-Like” Damage Possible With Storms, New Watch Issued

Weather conditions which are being called “unprecedented” for this time of year could produce a significant severe weather event across central Mississippi later today. The National Weather Service says widespread straight-line winds of 70 to 100 miles an hour may develop in the strongest storms with the potential for “tornado-like” damage, especially near the I-20 corridor this afternoon and tonight. Large hail, up to tennis ball size, is another concern along with heavy rain. A new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued which covers all of the local area and will be in effect until 8 pm. The watch includes the unusual heading that “this is a particularly dangerous situation.”

Storms earlier today produced winds that may have gusted up to 81 miles an hour in Bolivar County and a hailstone that fell in Noxubee County near Brooksville unofficially measured 5 inches, close to a state record.