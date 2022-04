Kicks96 News has learned that there was a stabbing in Philadelphia yesterday and an arrest has been made. Details to follow.

Update: A female was stabbed multiple times in the Eastover Subdivision by her 18-year-old son. The son called Philadelphia Police Dispatch and said he had killed his mother and was walking to Neshoba Central High. He was intercepted en route and arrested. Police found the mother, who was airlifted to Meridian with multiple stab wounds and in critical condition.