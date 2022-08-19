State Tests Show Improvement– Local Schools’ Scores Listed Here

School has just started but the state test scores are in– for last year. And across Mississippi, the numbers are up for all subjects.

The highest test scores among the local school districts were in Neshoba County, where 79 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels–proficient or advanced– in history, with 78 per cent in algebra-1 and almost 78 per cent in fifth-grade science.

In the Attala County schools, the highest scores came in biology with 68 per cent of the students testing proficient or advanced, followed by 62 per cent in third-grade math and just under 62 per cent in fifth-grade science.

Kosciusko students scored highest in algebra-1 with 62 per cent at the top two levels. About 56 per cent of the students tested proficient or advanced in history and in fifth-grade science.

In the Philadelphia schools, almost 62 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels in history, with 59 per cent in fifth-grade science and 55 per cent in biology.

The top scores in the Leake County schools were in history– almost 56 per cent testing proficient or advanced. Next-best was 36 per cent in fifth-grade science.

DISTRICT/TEST SUBJECT/PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS TESTING PROFICIENT/ADVANCED

Attala County

ELA-3RD GRADE 55.2

ELA-4TH GRADE 49.1

ELA-5TH GRADE 52.3

ELA-6TH GRADE 27.8

ELA-7TH GRADE 32.1

ELA-8TH GRADE 38.1

ENGLISH II 37.3 MATH-3RD GRADE 62.1

MATH-4TH GRADE 24.6

MATH-5TH GRADE 36.5

MATH-6TH GRADE 44.5

MATH-7TH GRADE 35.6

MATH-8TH GRADE 39.2

ALGEBRA-I 54.5

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE 61.9

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE 51.2

BIOLOGY 68.2

HISTORY 53.0

————————————

Kosciusko

ELA-3RD GRADE 38.7

ELA-4TH GRADE 34.2

ELA-5TH GRADE 46.9

ELA-6TH GRADE 35.7

ELA-7TH GRADE 42.2

ELA-8TH GRADE 24.3

ENGLISH II 53.5

MATH-3RD GRADE 37.4

MATH-4TH GRADE 43.8

MATH-5TH GRADE 24.9

MATH-6TH GRADE 48.7

MATH-7TH GRADE 49.7

MATH-8TH GRADE 39.5

ALGEBRA-I 62.2

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE 56.7

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE 35.6

BIOLOGY 55.2

HISTORY 56.2

—————————-

Leake County

ELA-3RD GRADE 28.0

ELA-4TH GRADE 26.1

ELA-5TH GRADE 29.4

ELA-6TH GRADE 24.1

ELA-7TH GRADE 20.5

ELA-8TH GRADE 17.2

ENGLISH II 25.2

MATH-3RD GRADE 20.1

MATH-4TH GRADE 27.7

MATH-5TH GRADE 15.3

MATH-6TH GRADE 28.1

MATH-7TH GRADE 10.7

MATH-8TH GRADE 25.2

ALGEBRA-I 31.3

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE 36.1

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE 19.4

BIOLOGY 29.9

HISTORY 55.7

———————-

Neshoba County

ELA-3RD GRADE 58.2

ELA-4TH GRADE 53.7

ELA-5TH GRADE 59.4 ELA-6TH GRADE 56.3

ELA-7TH GRADE 50.4

ELA-8TH GRADE 47.1

ENGLISH II 41.2

MATH-3RD GRADE 65.3

MATH-4TH GRADE 59.4

MATH-5TH GRADE 54.4

MATH-6TH GRADE 77.1

MATH-7TH GRADE 75.9

MATH-8TH GRADE 68.7

ALGEBRA-I 78.5

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE 77.7

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE 71.3

BIOLOGY 68.8

HISTORY 79.4

————————–

Philadelphia

ELA-3RD GRADE 26.4

ELA-4TH GRADE 18.0

ELA-5TH GRADE 32.2

ELA-6TH GRADE 31.6

ELA-7TH GRADE 25.4

ELA-8TH GRADE 27.5

ENGLISH II 30.2

MATH-3RD GRADE 22.7

MATH-4TH GRADE 13.1

MATH-5TH GRADE 26.8

MATH-6TH GRADE 26.3

MATH-7TH GRADE 30.0

MATH-8TH GRADE 40.5

ALGEBRA-I 53.3

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE 58.9

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE 38.3

BIOLOGY 55.2

HISTORY 61.7