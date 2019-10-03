Stolen cemetery gate located in Tennessee

After a centuries old gate was stolen from a local cemetery, the Kemper County community and sheriff’s department sprang into action to locate it.

Now just three months after it was reported stolen, the gate is back where it belongs, at the Union Cemetery off Firetower Road. Sheriff James Moore said the gate was located after it was sold in Franklin, Tennessee. Sheriff Moore says law enforcement is currently looking at a suspect.

“So now we’re in the process of identifying the person that sold the gate. I will say this. That young lady from Clarke County, it would be great if you came in and had a conversation with us about it or you can just wait until we get everything in and we’ll just come find you,” said Sheriff Moore.

Sheriff Moore said whoever is responsible for stealing the gate will be arrested and charged with theft.