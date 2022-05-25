Storm Catches Power Pole on Fire in Carthage

HomeLeakeStorm Catches Power Pole on Fire in Carthage

Wednesday, May 25th, 2022

1:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Park Ridge Lane.

2:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle traveling on HWY 25 near the Marydell area. The vehicle was reportedly driving in the wrong lane headed toward Carthage.

6:13 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person on County Line Road near Spin Out Road.

9:56 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to an accident in front of McDonalds on HWY 16. No injuries were reported.

1:02 P.M. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to a two-vehicle accident on Gomillion Road near the Scott county line. No serious injuries were reported.

1:05 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were notified of a tree down blocking one lane of traffic on the north side of Utah Road.

2:07 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Terry Lane Drive behind Leake Central Elementary School for a power pole on fire.

