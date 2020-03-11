Aggravated Assault, Drug Possession, and Other Arrests

ERIC S. HALDERMAN, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of Methamphetamine, Attala Circuit Court.

ISAAC JENKINS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Driving with Suspended License, Improper Equipment on Vehicle, Carthage Municipal Court.

DEMETRIS O. LANDINGHAM, 26, Domestic Violence, Contempt of Court, Leake County Justice Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

JAMES L. LEVY, 31, of Kosciusko, DUI – 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving with a Suspended License, Driving without Headlights, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

TREY V. MARSH, 25, MDOC – Attempted Armed Robbery, Circuit Court.

DAVID A. MCCANN, 37, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Simple Assault, Willful Trespass, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Carthage Municipal Court.

ANNIE L. MCPHAIL, 33, of Pearl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Willful Trespass, Attala Justice Court.