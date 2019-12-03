Thanksgiving holiday weekend deadly on Mississippi’s highways

Ten people were killed in highway crashes and collisions in Mississippi over the extended, Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also said 49 people were hurt in vehicle crashes during the enforcement period which began Wednesday, November 27 and ended at midnight, Sunday, December 1.

State troopers investigated 185 vehicle crashes, issued 6824 citations and made 95 DUI arrests on Mississippi’s state and federal highways and interstates.

None of the 10 fatalities happened in East Mississippi.