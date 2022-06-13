HomeLeakeThe Fire That Won’t Quit and a Crash Near Edinburg

The Fire That Won’t Quit and a Crash Near Edinburg

Monday, June 13, 2022

9:27 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Barnes Volunteers were called out to Wilders Lane off Pleasant Grove Road when they received reports that the mobile home fire from the night before started back up. Read about the fire here.

12:46 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on HWY 16 East near the Neshoba county line. No injuries were reported.

1:38 p.m. – Barnes Volunteers and Carthage Fire Department were called back to Wilders Lane when the fire from the night before started back up again.

1:41 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Sonic. No injuries were reported.

