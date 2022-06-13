Home Lost in Leake County Due to Late Night Fire

On Sunday, June 12th, 2022 just before midnight, Carthage Fire Department and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Wilders Lane off Pleasant Grove Road regarding a mobile home fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a home fully engulfed in flames. A relative of the owner of the mobile home was there when the fire started and reported it. This individual was able to get out of the residence safely.

Both Barnes Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called back to the residence today, June 13th, because the fire re-ignited. Both departments worked hard to get the flames under control and back out.

A firefighter at Carthage Fire Department has said they’ve got the fire out again, but it will likely smolder for another day. The home was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.