The Hunger Problem: Less Food Coming In Means Less Going Out

A new analysis shows children in this part of central Mississippi rank high in terms of food insecurity. The USDA defines food insecurity as “the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.” The list from Stacker.com is based on data from the anti-hunger group Feeding America.

It found that kids in Leake County have a food insecurity rate of more than 27 per cent. In Attala County, it’s 25 per cent. And in Neshoba County, almost 23 per cent.

Local food pantries who rely in large part on the Mississippi Food Network for their supplies say they’re not getting as much food now because the network doesn’t have as much coming in. MFN Executive Director Charles Beady says things have changed since the height of the COVID pandemic when donations were plentiful. He says less food is coming from the federal government and they’re not getting as many donations from supermarkets because of supply chain issues which have reduced the stores’ inventories. Beady says they’re hoping for an increase in government supplies soon. In the meantime, the food network is using any money that’s donated to buy food to help fill the gaps.

To find out more: https://www.msfoodnet.org