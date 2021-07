The Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest continues in Canton.

WAPT-TV reports that the event — planned for Thursday through Sunday — is in its 36th year.

Jana Dear, executive director of Canton Tourism, says the event draws pilots and crewmembers from around the nation.

It will include competitive balloon races, balloon glows, firework presentations, golf ball drop fundraiser, children’s activities, and food and entertainment. (AP)

Breck Riley

