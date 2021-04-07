The Mississippi Mudbug Festival Starts Today

The First Mississippi Mudbug Festival starts today. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will host the inaugural Mississippi Mudbug Festival today through Sunday, April 11, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“I am excited to host the first-ever Mississippi Mudbug Festival right here in Jackson,” said Commissioner Gipson. “This event will include a large crawfish boil, musical performances and over 20 carnival rides. All events will take place across the 105-acre Fairgrounds complex, and I want to invite the public to come out with their families and enjoy some good, Southern-style crawfish at this open-air, outdoor event.”

Rides will open each day and prices are $1.50 per coupon, $25 for 22 coupons and $60 for 50 coupons. The public can also enjoy all rides for one low wristband price of $15 on Wednesday, April 7, and $25 on the remaining days. Advanced ride wristbands can be purchased online for $20 at https://tickets.authentigate.ca/store/#/NAME/546. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s musical performances can be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?radius=10000&sort=relevance%2Cdesc&tab=events&q=mississippi%2Bmudbug%2Bfestival&daterange=all.

Schedule of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival is as follows:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

5:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $15

5:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard.

10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Thursday, April 8, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission

2:00 p.m. – Rides open

2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard

10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Friday, April 9, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission

2:00 p.m. – Rides open

2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard

4:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Free admission

6:00 p.m. – J Edwards performance

8:00 p.m. – Fordie Hays performance

8:00 p.m. – Crawfish Eating Contest

11:00 p.m. – Gates close

Saturday, April 10, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission

12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

2:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $20 with presale ticket or $25 the day of

2:00 p.m. – House music/DJ will start

3:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance

5:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance

7:30 p.m. – Frank Foster performance

11:00 p.m. – Gates and Mudbug Music Area close

Sunday, April 11, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $15 with presale ticket or $20 the day of

1:00 p.m. – Doctor Zarr performance

1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins

7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes

8:00 p.m. – Gates close

For more information about the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, visit www.MississippiFairgrounds.com online or follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds page on Facebook.