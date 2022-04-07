HomeLeakeThe Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ – A Gospel Celebration

The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ – A Gospel Celebration

A gospel celebration, “The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ”, comes to the Carthage Coliseum Friday 15th at 6pm. Several pastors from local churches such as Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, West Carthage Baptist Church, and Iglesia Bautista will be speaking at this event. The public is invited to attend.

“As we reflect on Christ’s sacrifice this Good Friday, the seven last words give us powerful insight into His thoughts as he took all the sins of mankind upon Himself. With these words, He forgives his enemies, forgives the penitent thief, cries out to God, and declares the end of His earthly life.”

 

