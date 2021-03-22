The Vaccination Report

As of today 981,590 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,262,225 distributed. 6750 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 6758 people from Leake, 7046 from Neshoba, and 6157 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 16+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov