The Vols Play Lights Out As The Rebels Fall in Starkville

(Brian Montgomery) There were power issues on the visitor’s side in Starkville and it wasn’t just with the lights either. The Vols scored in the first minute and never looked back as the young Rebel squad couldn’t get on track in Starkville as they fall to 30-3. Portions of the visitor’s lights went out late in the second quarter and attempts to repair them failed, which kept action and the players on that side of the field in the dark, regardless of the score Rebel quarterback George Wilcox showed improvement from last week going (unofficially) 13-25 for 130 yds.

The Rebels face Bayou Academy next week.

 

 

 

