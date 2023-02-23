Three Shooting Reports for Philadelphia Recently

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Philadelphia Police received a report of a male shot in the hip area on Coleman Street where bystanders witnessed a dark-colored 4-door car leaving the area. Police Chief Eric Lyons has told Kicks96 News that 20-year-old Tydarius Boler of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged in this drive-by shooting incident.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 8 pm officers responded to 2 different reports of shots fired. Philadelphia Police believe these are related and report that both vehicles were shooting at each other. A vehicle was struck while driving. No arrests have been made at this time.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, just after 8 pm, Philadelphia Police responded to reports of shots fired at Sistrunk Trailer Park where a window of a vehicle was struck. Officers were advised that a black male subject fled into a wooded area nearby with the weapon after the shooting. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Later, officers spoke with the caller and witnesses again and were informed that a juvenile was playing with a gun and it went off, shooting out the vehicle’s window. No charges have been filed at this time.