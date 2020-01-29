Tribal Flag Presented to Mississippi State University

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben visited the campus of Mississippi State University and officially presented the school with a Tribal flag. MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Regina Young Hyatt accepted the flag on behalf of the university.

In attendance to witness this occasion were Tribal Council Representatives Ronnie Henry, Sr. of Bogue Chitto, Loriann Ahshapanek of Standing Pine and Nigel Gibson of Pearl River and members of the Choctaw Central High School ACT 20+ Club.