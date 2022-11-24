Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba

KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

LINDA READUS, 52, of Terry, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

RAYMOND CHARLES READUS, 54, of Terry, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACORI JYRESE REYNOLDS, 20, of Philadelphia, Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

TONY RHODES, 67, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,000.

TRAVIS D RIMES, 53, of Forsyth, GA, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

HAYDEN RUYACK, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

TRAJAN TANKSLEY, 23, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court. Bond $1,500, $500.

KEVIN LAMAR THOMAS, 49, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

TODD THOMAS, 39, of Conehatta, Hold for Investigations Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600.

DEREK AUNDRA THOMPSON, 39, of Winona, DUI – 1st, Littering, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $600.

NICHOLAS LANE WEEKS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ASHLI MARIE WHATLEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

MACK WHITE, 23, of of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

CURTIS WILLIAMSON, 39, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAKYNZI WILSON, 23, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempt to Commit an Offense, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0, DENIED, DENIED.