UPDATED – Grass Fire in Leake County

Tuesday March 29, 2022

11:22 a.m. – Thomastown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Waggoner Road.

*UPDATES*

4:54 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Ruben Road in the Lena area.

6:12 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Waggoner Road in the Conway area when they received reports of a disturbance involving weapons in progress.

11:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Pine Street.