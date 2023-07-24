HomeAttalaVandalized Churches and Businesses – KPD Searching for Suspect

Vandalized Churches and Businesses – KPD Searching for Suspect

Kosciusko Police say in the past several days there have been many incidents of rocks being thrown through windows and glass doors of businesses and churches as well as some attempted arson.

KPD Investigator Greg Collins says Daylight Donuts, Davidson Monument Company, and a nearby church are among those that have been vandalized.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online by clicking here. All tips called in and submitted to Central MS Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

 

