Vehicles vs Deer, Debris in the road, Disturbances, and a Grass Fire in Leake

Thursday 2/23/23

12:46 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Bufkin Road when a vehicle hit a tree while dodging a deer.

6:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a second accident involving a vehicle and a deer on Hy 43.

7:25 a.m. Leake Deputies were sent to an unknown disturbance on Ware Road.

12:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a report of debris in the road on Hy 35 at the Pearl River Bridge.

1:10 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call about some stolen property on E Franklin Street.

1:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Hy 35 S for a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

1:55 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check suspicious activity at Martin Luther King Drive and Old Canton Road.

3:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a possible abandoned vehicle on Old Robinson Road.

5:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Grimes Road for a domestic disturbance between brothers.

6:54 p.m. – Barnes FD and Leake Deputies checked a grass fire threatening a propane tank on County Line Road.

7:25 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance on Freeny Road.

7:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to the Natchez Trace north of Whalen Road for a vehicle vs deer accident.

9:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Deer Park Road.

10:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at the Bestway on Hy 16 E.