Vehicles vs Deer, Debris in the road, Disturbances, and a Grass Fire in Leake

Thursday 2/23/23
12:46 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Bufkin Road when a vehicle hit a tree while dodging a deer.
6:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a second accident involving a vehicle and a deer on Hy 43.
7:25 a.m. Leake Deputies were sent to an unknown disturbance on Ware Road.
12:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a report of debris in the road on Hy 35 at the Pearl River Bridge.
1:10 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call about some stolen property on E Franklin Street.
1:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Hy 35 S for a two-vehicle accident with injuries.
1:55 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check suspicious activity at Martin Luther King Drive and Old Canton Road.
3:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a possible abandoned vehicle on Old Robinson Road.
5:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Grimes Road for a domestic disturbance between brothers.
6:54 p.m. – Barnes FD and Leake Deputies checked a grass fire threatening a propane tank on County Line Road.
7:25 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance on Freeny Road.
7:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to the Natchez Trace north of Whalen Road for a vehicle vs deer accident.
9:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Deer Park Road.
10:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at the Bestway on Hy 16 E.