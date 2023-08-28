Victim Identified in Monday Morning Fatal Crash in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons has identified the victim of this fatal crash as 22-year-old Kristen Kittrell of Attala County.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., Philadelphia Police and EMS were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles at East Main Street near Evergreen Avenue. One vehicle rolled over during the crash, and the driver was ejected. A small baby in a car seat was also in the vehicle and received only minor injuries. Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons says bystanders were able to get the child out of the vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.