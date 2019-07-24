Victoria Vivians Community Weekend coming to Carthage

Carthage, Mississippi native and The Greatest Women’s Basketball Player in the History of the State of Mississippi – Victoria Vivians returns to her hometown to impact the community.

The Mayor’s Youth Council, Main Street Chamber of Leake County and the Leake County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association with Defining Sports are sponsoring a community weekend on July 26 and July 27.

A private meet and greet with Victoria Vivians will be held on Friday, July 26 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Carthage City Hall or the Leake County Chamber Office. A free community pep rally will be held at 6:30 pm following the event at Leake Central Jr. High.

Saturday, July 27 a free basketball clinic will be held from 8 am – 12 noon followed by a county-wide barbque and fun day for adults and children.