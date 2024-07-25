Video: Boswell Media celebrates National Carousel Day

The staff of Boswell Media celebrated National Carousel Day Thursday by taking a ride on the Kosciusko carousel.

The carousel is located in the former Ivey National building located on the south side of the square. It was built in Leavenworth, KS in 1978 by the Theel Manufacturing Company.

It was in North Carolina when it was purchased by Marlon Ivey in the early 90s.

Ivey sent his mechanics to North Carolina to disassemble the machine, transport it back to Kosciusko, and reassemble it in the building, where it has remained ever since.

The carousel consists of two benches and 16 unique animals, including a rabbit, pig, dog, rooster, deer, and several horses.

Recently, Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend and her husband Drew purchased the building and carousel.