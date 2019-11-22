Ways to stay safe this holiday season

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us. And according to Philadelphia Police Chief Julian Greer, that also means increased opportunities for crime.

“When you have people out shopping more, you have more opportunities. It’s the season for traveling; it’s the season for shopping. When people are out buying more products that gives more opportunity for things to be taken from people,” said Chief Greer.

Greer said there is an increase in home and auto burglaries during this time of the year. He said there are several things you can do to make yourself less of a target.

“Be sure to watch your surroundings, park in a well-lit area. Once you buy your presents, don’t leave them in your vehicle in plain sight. Preferably, put them in the trunk. If you don’t have a trunk and you do leave them in the vehicle, try to cover them with a coat or some kind of item to keep them out of sight,” said Greer.

Greer said as online shopping becomes more popular over the holidays, law enforcement receives more reports of stolen packages.

“If you can have your deliveries timed to when you are going to be there, or pretty soon. You don’t want your packages to be sitting out several days. Make sure you get your packages in just as soon as you can or have a neighbor watch out for your packages once their delivered,” said Greer.

The chief also said never ever leave your car or house unlocked, especially during the holidays. He urges anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to your police or sheriff’s department immediately.