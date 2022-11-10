Wednesday in Leake: Several Small Fires Reported

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

2:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a break-in that occurred at a residence on Crane Road.

11:52 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on the side of the roadway on Hwy 35 North near the singleton area.

3:04 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Walnut Grove Police were dispatched to Phillips Circle in Walnut Grove for a fight between juveniles.

6:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to 2 males wearing dark clothing that were walking in and out of traffic on Hwy 35 North in the Singleton area.

9:09 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a fire in the middle of the roadway on Hughes Road off Hwy 429. The fire was quickly put out.

9:56 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to several small grass fires in and around Wiggins Loop Road.