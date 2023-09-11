Week 4 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce the winner of Kicks Picks Week 4. We had a 3-way tie for first place this week as 3 entrants had 19 correct picks. In the event of a tie, we use a tie-breaker.

Our winner this week is Conor Bell of Carthage. Congratulations Conor! You are the winner of a gift certificate to our Friday Night Food Spot, Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks each week by 6 p.m. on Friday. (Week 5 picks available soon)

The person with the most correct picks at the end of the season will win a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!