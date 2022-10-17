HomeAttalaWeek 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced!

Week 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced!

by

This week had 1 cancelled game, McAdams vs Simmons, so everyone got 1 free point. It was a close race for week 9! But one person came out on top, and that was James Hudgins of Kosciusko.

James wins the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

Congratulations to Mr. Hudgins, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. Make your picks here.

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Make Your Week 10 Picks Here

Kicks Picks Week 9 – Make Your Selections

Make your selections now for Kicks Picks Week 8

And the winner is… Week 7 Kicks Picks winner announced

Week 6 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Make Your Week 7 Kicks Picks Selections Now

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.