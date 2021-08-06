Home » Leake » Who is Stealing Catalytic Converters?

Who is Stealing Catalytic Converters?

Who is stealing catalytic converters? Law enforcement wants to know. We spoke with Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons who said they received additional calls recently about stolen catalytic converters. While the department is making progress, the investigation continues. We asked how the public can help. He said watch for suspicious activity, especially at unusual hours. And if you see or hear anything out of the ordinary please report it. Call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131

