Winner! Winner! Kicks Picks Week 4 Winner Announced

Week 4 of Kicks Picks ended with 3 games played on Thursday due to weather and 1 game cancelled due to a shooter at large in the area (Read more on that here). With that being said, everyone started with 4 correct picks.

Our winner this week is Daniel Tolleson of Carthage. Congratulations Daniel! You are the winner of a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage. Fun fact, he was also the very first person to submit their picks this week.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks each week by 6 p.m. on Friday.

The person with the most correct picks at the end of the season will win a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

