Woods Fire Requires Forestry Commission in Leake

Thursday April 21, 2022

12:13 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of possible trespassing at a residence on Daugherty Road.

6:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Old Salem Road when they received reports of a suspicious person in the area.

7:05 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a freight liner driving recklessly on HWY 35 near the Twin City area.

3:44 p.m. – Madden Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire on Comans Road. MS Forestry Commission was called in to put the fire out.

5:01 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 16 East in the Edinburg area. No injuries were reported.

