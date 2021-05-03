Young Man Shot In Walnut Grove – You Can Help

A young man was shot in Walnut Grove early Saturday morning. Police Chief Polk confirmed that “a 19 year old black male was shot one time in the right upper shoulder while in his parents home. The Chief said that on Saturday around 2:13 am he did receive a phone call about the shooting. “Upon my arrival at the scene the patient had gone to the Baptist Hospital. I went in to the house to conduct a preliminary investigation. I saw blood in the house. We saw where possibly two bullets had come into the home. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.” The young man has been released from the hospital and is being further evaluated in Jackson. There are plans for MBI to be involved in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information please contact the Walnut Grove Police Department at 601-253-0045