HomeLeakeYou’ve GOAT to be kid-ding me – Go baaa-ck home!

You’ve GOAT to be kid-ding me – Go baaa-ck home!

by

Monday, July 25, 2022

At around 1:51 p.m., Leake County Deputes were alerted to several goats out in the roadway and in the yard of a residence on HWY 16 East near Malone Road. Deputies attempted to get in touch with the owner and get the goats baaa-ck home.

8:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Withers Road off Laurel Hill Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible animal neglect on Sanders Lane off Waggoner Road.

12:57 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to remove someone from the property at Shell gas station on HWY 16 East.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Monday, July 25

No Shoes, No Shirt..it’s a Problem – Carthage

Updated – Trespassing, a Reckless Driver, and more in Leake

Updated – A Vehicle Stolen and Multiple Disturbance in Leake

Updated – Animal Neglect, Multiple Disturbances, & Minor Crashes in Leake

Updated – In Leake County Today: Domestic Disturbances, Suspicious Activity, and Pointing a Gun..

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.