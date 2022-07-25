You’ve GOAT to be kid-ding me – Go baaa-ck home!

Monday, July 25, 2022

At around 1:51 p.m., Leake County Deputes were alerted to several goats out in the roadway and in the yard of a residence on HWY 16 East near Malone Road. Deputies attempted to get in touch with the owner and get the goats baaa-ck home.

8:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Withers Road off Laurel Hill Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:18 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible animal neglect on Sanders Lane off Waggoner Road.

12:57 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to remove someone from the property at Shell gas station on HWY 16 East.