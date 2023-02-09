EC Warriors host East Mississippi Lions in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors were back home tonight on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium playing the Lions of East Mississippi Community College from Scooba. The Warriors dropped the game to the Lions by the final score of 82-66 and fall to 3-7 in conference play and 12-10 overall while the Lions improve to 9-2 and 18-3 overall.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Monday at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host the Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs. Also Cruisin 98 will broadcast EC Warriors doubleheader baseball from the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur tomorrow afternoon beginning at 2:00pm when the Warriors host Jackson Tennessee Community College.