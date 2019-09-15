ECCC Kicking Specialist Robens Beauplan is MACJC Special Teams Player of Week

East Central Community College kicking specialist Robens Beauplan has been named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in a 34-14 win over Itawamba Community College on Sept. 5.

The freshman from Riverdale High School in Lehigh Acres, Fla., has had a strong start to the 2019 season handling both the punting and field goals and extra points for the Warriors.

Against Itawamba, Beauplan made both his field goal attempts from 30 and 32 yards and all four extra points. He also punted eight times for a 35-yard average, including two punts inside the 20 and a long of 57 yards.

For the season, Beauplan is a perfect 5-for-5 in extra points and is 4-for-5 in field goals, while averaging 38 yards per punt.

East Central is 1-1 on the young season. The Warriors begin MACJC South Division play Thursday, Sept. 12, at Southwest in Summit. Kickoff is 7 p.m.