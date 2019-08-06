ECCC Tennis Hosting 3rd Woods and Whites Doubles Fundraiser Aug. 24

The East Central Community College tennis program is hosting its third Woods and Whites Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Tennis Complex on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The Woods and Whites event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $25 per player, payable at the event. All proceeds support the ECCC men’s and women’s tennis programs and facilities.

Woods and Whites is a social doubles tournament played like Wimbledon in the old days. Players must wear white clothing and hit with wood racquets. White tennis balls will also be used. Wood racquets will be provided if needed.

The doubles tournament will be a round robin format with four-game pro sets and old school nine-point tie breaks. Those without doubles partners will be paired with other players.

Pre-registration is required. To register for the tournament, contact ECCC Head Tennis Coach Jay Pacelli at [email protected] or 601-572-7592. You also can register online at www.eccc.edu/woods-and-whites-registration.