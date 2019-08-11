Friends of Mississippi Veterans Receive Donation from MBraves

Dusty Culpepper (MSVA Executive Director of Outreach, Jack Winstead (Friends of Mississippi Veterans President), Pete Laven (Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager), and Bill Freeman Friends of Mississippi Veterans Vice President)

The Mississippi Braves presented Friends of Mississippi Veterans with a donation of $1500 at last night’s Military Monday game at Trustmark Park.

The funds came as a result of a silent auction held during a Memorial Day partnership game on May 24th with Mississippi Veterans Affairs (Mississippi VA).

“We appreciate this donation from the Mississippi Braves,” said Jack Winstead, president of Friends of Mississippi Veterans. “The money generated through this foundation helps support Wreaths Across America in December, and also allows us to give Christmas presents to the residents in our State’s Veterans homes.”

Donations can be mailed to Friends of Mississippi Veterans, PO Box 452 Union, MS 39365

“The Mississippi Braves have been great partners in honoring our veterans and their families,” executive director Stacey Pickering stated. “I appreciate their support of Friends of Mississippi Veterans and their mission.”

Friends of Mississippi Veterans is a non-profit organization that was formed in 2007 to support veterans in Mississippi VA’s veteran homes and cemeteries.