Neshoba Co. man killed in head-on collision on Highway 492

A Neshoba County man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 492 Thursday night. An 18-year-old female was also injured.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Joseph Benjamin Brewer was killed in an accident that happened on Highway 492 near Union just before 10 p.m.

State troopers say the man’s car was driving east on the highway, while the female’s car was driving west. MHP said the female’s car then left the proper lane and the two cars collided.

We don’t know the extent of female’s injuries at this time.

MHP will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.