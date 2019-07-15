Political speaking schedule set for NCF

The political speaking schedule has been set for the 2019 Neshoba County Fair. This is an important year of elections.

The speaking gets underway Tuesday, July 30, with local Neshoba County candidates taking the stage.

Statewide races will be the focus Wednesday, July 31, with the lieutenant governor and secretary of state candidates getting the spotlight.

The biggest day is on Thursday, Aug. 1, where candidates for governor stump for votes.

Gov. Phil Bryant will also deliver his final address that Thursday.

Click here to see the complete speaking schedule.