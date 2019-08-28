Reeves wins nomination, Hood to focus on issues

Mississippi Republican gubernatorial nominee Tate Reeves says his goal is to unite his party and “ensure that Mississippi does not elect a liberal Democrat to the office of governor.”

Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor. He defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller, Jr., in a primary runoff Tuesday.

Reeves will face Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s fourth-term attorney general, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Reeves says “a lot of good people” voted for Waller and he wants to earn their votes.

Waller said Tuesday that he “ran a campaign we can be proud of.”

Mississippi law limits Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to two terms.

Meanwhile, Hood says he will focus on issues going into the November general election. But he says he thinks newly elected Republican nominee will just “throw around labels.”

A Constitution Party candidate and an independent also will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.