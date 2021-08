Philadelphia City Court has been postponed. Court cases scheduled for today, August 9th, have been rescheduled for August 23rd. Cases scheduled from August 4th were moved to August 18th. Please contact the office to confirm court will be in session on August 11th. For more information or any questions, contact the Court Clerk’s office at 601-650-3584 or 601-656-3612 option 2.

Covid case increase is the reason for the schedule revision according to Philadelphia City Hall.