Tornado’s Griffin named to prep all-star football rosters; Breland, Schoolar named coaches

Rosters for December’s 33rd annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game and 75th annual Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Football Game were announced Wednesday morning with plenty of area players representing both.

The Mississippi-Alabama game will feature senior players from both states chosen by all-star coaches and members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

Local Philadelphia High School wide receiver Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin was selected to play for the Mississippi team. Griffin is committed to Mississippi State.

Union coach Brad Breland was chosen as head coach for the Mississippi team for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game.

Breland, who’s currently in his ninth season as head coach of Union, led the Yellowjackets to two Region Championships in 2011 and 2012.

Neshoba Central head coach Patrick Schoolar will be Mississippi’s offensive line coach for the all-star game. He led the Rockets to a 10-3 record last season before losing in the first round of 5A playoffs.