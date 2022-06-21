Multiple Domestic Violence and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake

MICHAEL L BELL, 40, of McCool, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DAVID L BOYD, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

SHANNON C BROUSSARD, 42, of Louisville, Warrant, KPD. Bond N/A.

ERICA BROWN, 31, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $0.

JUDITH B BROWN, 27, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $15,000, $1,331, $674.25, $628, $418.

OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SHAWN D DOBBS, 31, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

LAMOND FOREST, 41, of Sebastopol, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0.

TIFFANY R FRITH, 27, of Brandon, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25.

MICHAEL D GAMMILL, 46, of Vicksburg, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Profanity in a Public Place, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

TERRANCE HOLMAN, 40, of Ethel, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.