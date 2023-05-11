HomeLocalDisorderlies and DUIs in Neshoba

Disorderlies and DUIs in Neshoba

JUSTIN WADE DORMAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Indictment.  Bond $0.

 

RICKY T EDMONDS, 54, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MONICA JANETTE ELAINE EDWARDS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DALTON FORTENBERRY, 24, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CARLTON FRAZIER, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DAVID L GRACE, 32, of DeKalb, Possession of Marijuana, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

VIDAL LLEWELLYN ISAAC, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

KRISTAN JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES JONES, 51, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARK JONES, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

KRISTI MICHELLE KING, 50, of Brandon, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $180,000.

