First responders have active weekend in Leake County

The Leake County Sheriff’s Department received a  complaint of cows in the roadway near Dossville Rd. and the county line at 8:32 pm on Friday night.  A deputy responded a short time later and advised that the cows were well off the road and behind a house.  The Carthage PD responded to a crash on Carson Blvd. where a vehicle was reportedly in a ditch at 9:57 pm.  The CPD then responded to College St. on a complaint of a vehicle being struck while it was in a yard.  Both calls were cleared with no further information given.  At 11:08 pm the LCSD was advised to be on the lookout for a maroon pickup that was reportedly being operated by an intoxicated individual.  The vehicle was located soon thereafter by a deputy and the driver was arrested and transported from the scene.  A woods fire was reported at 10:02 am on Saturday morning on Hwy 35 North without an exact location given, but was soon located near the Dollar General in Singleton.  Reformation VFD responded and advised that the fire appeared to be somewhat of a controlled burn in a yard and no further action was taken.

